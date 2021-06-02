Water quality advisory issued for all users in Kimberley.

Water quality advisory issued for all of Kimberley

The City of Kimberley, in accordance with Interior Health’s Water Quality Notification Program, has issued a water quality advisory for all users in Kimberley on Wednesday, June 2.

Recent testing indicates the current water quality is at a rating of FAIR due to increased turbidity or cloudiness in the water, caused by the freshet, or spring run-off.

The increase in turbidity is due to the recent warm water. Water is considered good when turbidity levels are at less than one NTU, fair when between one to five NTU and poor when greater than five NTU.

As turbidity levels rise so do the risk to human health, particularly to newborns, the elderly and the immuno-compromised. This is because contaminants like viruses, parasites and bacteria can attach themselves to suspended particles in turbid water.

These particles can interfere with disinfection processes, limiting chlorine’s effectiveness in removing or deactivating them.

The City and Interior Health say that at-risk people should drink boiled water or a safe alternative. This includes water intended for drinking, making juice or ice or brushing teeth.

All owners of public facilities are required to post Water Quality Advisories at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public, or shut them off entirely.

The City says they are taking additional measures to reduce risk, working alongside Interior Health, and the public will be notified when conditions change or water quality improves.

