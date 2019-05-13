Bacteria, viruses and parasites can attach themselves to suspended particles in turbid water. These particles can then interfere with disinfection, limiting chlorine’s ability to remove or inactivate the contaminants. Pictured here is Kimberley’s water filtration system for the Mark Creek watershed. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Water quality advisory issued for City of Kimberley

At-risk populations are being advised to boil water due to increased turbidity levels.

The City of Kimberley has issued a Water Quality Advisory for all users in Kimberley in accordance with the Interior Health’s Water Quality Notification Program.

According to a notice from the City, recent testing shows that current water quality is rated as ‘fair’ due to increased turbidity (cloudiness) in the water.

The City and Interior Health are recommending that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative. For these at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container.

READ MORE: CBWQ launches water quality monitoring website

Residents can also choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

At this time of year, Kimberley’s drinking water tends to increase in turbidity as the freshet picks up.

“During the freshet, or spring run off, the water entering the City’s distribution system may become cloudy or turbid. Due to recent warm weather, turbidity is starting to rise,” says the notice. “Turbidity is a measurement of water clarity and can be an indicator of potential health risk. Water quality is considered to be good when turbidity levels are less than 1 NTU, fair when between 1 to 5 NTU and poor when greater than 5 NTU.”

Health risks increase as turbidity rises, especially for at-risk populations such as new-borns, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

READ MORE: City of Kimberley releases Drinking Water Report

Bacteria, viruses and parasites can attach themselves to suspended particles in turbid water. These particles can then interfere with disinfection, limiting chlorine’s ability to remove or inactivate the contaminants. Current turbidity levels exceed the 1 NTU standard recommended in the Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality, says the notice.

The City will be updating the public regularly when conditions change or water quality has improved. For more information visit the City’s website at kimberley.ca or contact the City at 250-427-9660.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares
Next story
Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

Just Posted

Water quality advisory issued for City of Kimberley

At-risk populations are being advised to boil water due to increased turbidity levels.

More can be done to protect watersheds, Mayor says

Earlier this year, Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick had a discussion with Forests,… Continue reading

NorthStar Rails to Trails Society looking for new members

How would you like to be part of the Northstar Rails to… Continue reading

Snowpacks remain below normal

East Kootenay snowpacks at 70 per cent of normal

Kimberley’s grads fundraising

Selkirk’s Class of 2019 is busy preparing for grad festivities the weekend… Continue reading

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares

The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control

NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Singh however insists today’s motion is not an attempt to beat back Green support

Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires

The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake

Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Toronto advances to NBA’s Eastern Conference final after beating Philadelphia 92-90

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

Most Read