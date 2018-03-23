Water, water everywhere

Be prepared for the spring melt with these reccomendations from the City.

Now that spring has sprung and the snow is beginning to melt, the risk of flooding, freezing water pipes, and water turbidity issues increases.

City of Kimberley Chief Administrative Officer Scott Sommerville says that so far there have been no reports of flooding, which he defines as, “water entering homes”.

He says there has been a bit of ponding where catch basins have been plugged, however crews respond to open the catch basins and the ponding disappears.

Sommerville referenced the City’s recommended methods for preventing melt water damage, which state that homeowners are encouraged to take action to protect their own property.

The City says to plan how to divert melt water away from buildings and keep that path clear; sandbags can help direct water if needed. Residents with a valid street occupancy permit are encouraged to dump snow at the municipal snow dump to reduce the risk of melt water damage.

City Crews will only be addressing melt water concerns on City property. Residents can improve property drainage by sloping grounds away from buildings, prepare plugs for basement drains, install sewer back up valves, and purchase sump pumps for quick removal of water. Residents can also install flash boards around their property, and instructions are available on the City’s website.

Sommerville also explained that warmer weather can drive frost deeper into the ground, leading to frozen pipes and water lines, although the City has had fewer instances this year than in previous years.

As the City’s website states, “pipes that freeze most frequently are those that are exposed to severe cold, like outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, water sprinkler lines, and water supply pipes in unheated interior areas like basements and crawl spaces, attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets. Pipes that run against exterior walls that have little or no insulation are also subject to freezing.”

If your water service line has ever frozen, or you experience a reduced water flow, the City recommends leaving one tap running with cold water, day and night (the stream should be the size of a pencil). It’s recommended to do so until mid-April to avoid having the line freeze.

You can also be proactive by ensuring indoor lines are properly insulated, keeping a good snow cover over the ground above the service lines and installing a bleeder line system.

Sewer lines are also at risk, and running hot water down the drain several times a day can help improve flow. If hot water does not improve the flow, contact a plumber.

The City of Kimberley has a lot of valuable information on their website about how to protect your home from flooding and freezing pipes. For more information, visit the City’s website and click on the seasonal operations tab.

Finally, Sommerville says that turbidity issues are also anticipated every spring and, the City will continue to monitor levels.

Turbidity levels begin to rise when the snow melts and more particles travel into our drinking water sources (Mark and Matthew Creeks).

Interior Health sets the ratings for turbidity levels related to water quality. A good rating is 0 to 1 NTU, a fair rating is 1 to 5 NTU and anything that is 5 NTU or above is considered poor. When fair or poor conditions arise, the City may put out a boil water notice or a boil water advisory.

As of March 20, 2018, the Mark Creek and Matthew Creek water supplies are at 0.257 NTU and 0.241 NTU respectively, meaning the water quality is good.

To check the water quality index, visit www.kimberley.ca > services > water services > water quality turbidity index.