Week in Review

City of Kimberley to sell SunMine to Teck Metals

This week Kimberley City Council indicated their intent to take the sale of the SunMine to voters in a referendum this fall, to coincide with the municipal election.

The potential buyer is Teck Metals Ltd., who owns the brownfield land upon which the SunMine is located and the substation infrastructure to which the SunMine is connected.

If the sale is successful, the SunMine could expand to 2MW and beyond, and will remain in Kimberley.

Wildfires converge, highway remains closed

Two wildfires have converged in Kootenay National Park, creating an estimated 1,000 hectare wildfire.

The fire is now being referred to as the Wardle wildfire, invading Vermillion Valley, Kootenay Valley, and into the Bow Valley of Banff National Park on Lipalian Mountain.

Highway 93 remains partially closed from Radium to the Alberta border.

A fire ban has been implemented for Kootenay, Yoho, and Banff National Parks due to elevated fire danger. A fire ban also remains in place for the East Kootenay including Kimberley and the surrounding areas.

Findlay Creek wildfire under control

The BC wildfire service has also reported that the Findlay Creek wildfire near Canal Flats and Blue Lake is now listed as under control. It has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire. There has been no change in fire size as of Friday August 3, and ground crews remain on site.

A smoky skies bulletin remains in place throughout the region and the RDEK reports that smoke will be sticking around for some time. It may also change depending on wind direction and weather.

KGC Ladies’ League raises nearly $800 for kid’s golf equipment

The Kimberley Golf Club is continuing to make golf enjoyable and accessible for kids and this July the Ladies Golf Program held a fundraiser to purchase kids instructional equipment that will be used at the elementary schools.

The Ladies’ Annual Fundraiser raised nearly $800 to go towards the purchase of a third SNAG golf kit. Director of Golf Simon Jones has been teaching children from Kindergarten to Grade 3 how to golf with the SNAG kits for the past two years. He says this method is designed to teach the basics of golf in a fun and safe way.