Week in Review: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Kimberley local applies for Crown land tenure for multiple hunt camps

A Kimberley local has applied for a Crown land tenure in the Dewar Creek and St. Mary Valley area in order to operate two separate hunting camps.

Brad Park hopes to establish a 1.15 hectare tenure for the purpose of legalizing existing hunting camps located on the Provincial Crown land.

Park says the Dewar camp has been in existence for over 25 years, while the St. Mary camp was established around 2005.

For more information or to comment on the application, visit arfd.gov.bc.ca.

MLA calls for backcountry closure

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok is once again calling for a closure of BC’s backcountry, given the current heat and extreme fire conditions. The MLA says the time is now, and that the BC Wildfire Service needs to be proactive.

Fires are once again burning throughout the province. Salmo-area homes were put on evacuation alert this week, and an evacuation alert was issued for wildfire northeast of Radium Hotsprings. The Wardle wildfire in Kootenay National Park is burning at almost 1500 hectares, and HW 93 south remains closed.

A smoky skies bulletin is also in affect for the entire region. Interior Health is advising residents to take precautions to protect their health, including reducing outdoor activity on smoky days, staying cool and drinking plenty of fluids.

Read More: Tips to protect yourself under smoky skies

Healthy Kimberley to launch Food Waste Recovery Depot this fall

Healthy Kimberley will soon be launching the Kimberley Food Recovery Project, which will help to reduce the amount of food waste in our community through a Food Waste Recovery Depot.

This week, Columbia Basin Trust announced their Social Grant recipients, and Healthy Kimberley is one of them, receiving just over $ 95,000 for the program.

Healthy Kimberley says the project will reduce food insecurity, increase the nutritional value of current offerings distributed to community members, and reduce the amount of food materials disposed of in the local landfill.

Rebuild in the works for Kimberley Transfer Station

It’s been one month since the Kimberley Transfer Station was engulfed in flames in an over night fire, and good news is on the horizon.

Kevin Paterson, Environmental Services Manager with the Regional District of East Kootenay, says that tearing the building down won’t be necessary. He adds that the insurance company is currently working with contractors to determine a timeline as to when the rebuild will be complete.

The transfer station remains open on a limited basis, and is only accepting small loads of household garbage.