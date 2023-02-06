A Vernon woman is suing a McDonalds in West Kelowna after falling on the property. (File photo)

West Kelowna McDonald’s sued in slip and fall lawsuit

A retired woman from Vernon is suing McDonald’s for a fall causing injuries

A retired Vernon woman is suing McDonald’s after falling on the restaurant’s property in West Kelowna.

The incident happened on March 16, 2022, when Susan Lynne Doble said she was walking across the parking lot of the McDonalds on Gellatly Road in West Kelowna, tripping and falling on the asphalt, resulting in injury.

In the suit filed on Feb. 1, Doble alleges that the incident is due to McDonald’s’ negligence and that the property was not properly maintained.

Doble submits that she suffered cuts to both hands, an abrasion to her right knee, headaches, and injury to both wrists, left thumb, both hips and chest/ribs. She alleges that she can no longer perform household duties and has lost the enjoyment of life due to the pain .

The lawsuit says that as a result of the incident Doble will be more susceptible to future injury and degenerative changes.

Doble continues to undergo medical care and treatment related to her injuries from the “slip and fall” incident.

The amount of money Doble is seeking is not listed on the civil claim, however it states that she is seeking relief for general damages and special damages.

McDonald’s has until Feb. 20 to respond to the lawsuit.

READ MORE: Kelowna church combats ‘attacks on 2SLGBTQIA+ rights’ with action and love

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaVernon

Previous story
Rogue Langley pig turned Cowichan sanctuary resident dies
Next story
Chilliwack man turns himself in to police following viral homophobic video

Just Posted

The Gymnastic Club’s building was destroyed by fire in 2021. A rebuild is set to begin. Bulletin file
Development permit for rebuild of Gymnastics’ Club building granted

The Cascadia Subduction Zone, located in the U.S. Pacific Northwest and southwestern British Columbia, has hosted magnitude ≥8.0 megathrust earthquakes in the geologic past, a future earthquake is imminent, and the potential impacts could cripple the region. Subduction zone earthquakes represent some of the most devastating natural hazards on Earth. USGS
Earth moves under Kimberley

The Western Canadian Championships, the biggest event the Kimberley Nordic Club has ever hosted, officially got underway on Friday, Feb. 3. Paul Rodgers photo.
Western Canadian Championships underway at Kimberley Nordic Club

Round the Mountain is truly a family event, with activities for all ages, including the ever popular Kids Zone with special races and activities for the younger crowd. Jim Webster file
Over 300 people already registered for Round the Mountain 2023 in Kimberley