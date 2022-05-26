(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

West Kelowna RCMP detonate explosive device found on roadside

The item was found on Bartley Road on Thursday, May 26

UPDATE May 27 at 12 p.m. – The suspicious object investigated by the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) was determined to be an explosive device.

The EDU destroyed the device locally.

In assistance with the EDU and their Forensic Identification Section, West Kelowna RCMP are continuing to investigate.

If you or anyone you know has any information about this, call the RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crimestoppers to stay anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net

Original

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a suspicious item found on Bartley Road Thursday morning (May 26).

At 8:27 a.m., RCMP responded to reports of the item on the shoulder. Both the RCMP and the Explosives Disposal Unit EDU are on scene investigating.

Police are turning vehicles around at the scene.

Residents in the area have not been evacuated but officers have gone door-to-door asking that they stay home until the investigation is complete. There are about 10-15 homes in the area.

Capital News will update the situation as it unfolds.

READ MORE: ‘Extensive damage’ in Glenmore crash

READ MORE: Summer pop-up recycle depots for Lake Country residents

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Man dies after boat collision on Kootenay Lake shore
Next story
Creston students learn about pollinator gardens

Just Posted

Berley Skate owner and organizer of the Sullivan Challenge downhill skateboard race Jody Willcock. Paul Rodgers photo.
New film ‘20 Years of the Sullivan Challenge’ documents world’s longest running skateboard race

Caroline Collier teaches a Wildflower student how to plant wildflower seeds. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston students learn about pollinator gardens

View of the Columbia River shoreline in Trail. Photo: Jessee Regnier
Columbia River Treaty modernization talks remain ongoing

Two people were arrested and face numerous charges after a search warrant was executed in the 300-block of Mission Place in Cranbrook.
Pair arrested in Cranbrook facing robbery and firearms offenses