Five-year-old Bayne Krause poses for a photo with his mom Marianne. Bayne’s shirt reads, ‘I have Cystic Fibrosis. Help keep me healthy, please social distance.’ Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Five-year-old Bayne Krause poses for a photo with his mom Marianne. Bayne’s shirt reads, ‘I have Cystic Fibrosis. Help keep me healthy, please social distance.’ Photo: Laurie Tritschler

West Kootenay mom promotes awareness of cystic fibrosis

Marianne Krause wants people to know what it’s like for her five-year-old son to live with CF

A Grand Forks mother is promoting awareness of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) on behalf of her afflicted son.

Over 4,600 Canadians live with CF, a genetic disease that causes chronic lung infections among sufferers, most of whom are children, according to Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Five-year-old Bayne Krause is one of them.

READ MORE: Make-A-Wish: Hillary, 17, goes on dream shopping spree for horse gear

READ MORE: B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots

Popular misconceptions about the disease are a constant source of frustration for parents like Bayne’s mom, Marianne.

On the one hand, Marianne says people commonly mistake Bayne’s persistent coughing and sweating — the hallmarks of CF — for COVID-symptoms. Bayne does not have COVID, nor is he infectious to others, she told The Gazette.

“My son coughs a lot because he needs to clear his lungs. He is not contagious,” she explained.

On the other hand, she said that people frequently take issue with her vigilance around Bayne’s health. Unlike most five-year-olds, Bayne has to wear a face mask. And he relies on other people not only to wear their face masks, but also to maintain social distancing around him — even though he is almost irresistibly cute.

Kids like Bayne can’t risk getting sick, but it happens. Marianne said it’s touch and go when it does, which is why she said Bayne was rushed to Trail Hospital when he came down with a cold last June. Bayne doesn’t need a fever on top of his condition: His lungs are congested at the best of times, just as his constant sweating leaves him perennially at risk of dehydration.

Most people’s lives don’t revolve around these hard truths, so Bayne literally wears them on his chest.

“I have Cystic Fibrosis,” his T-shirt reads, “Help keep me healthy — please social distance.”

Bayne and his family have gone to great lengths to keep him safe. He hasn’t attended school since the pandemic, Marianne said.

Marianne is asking people who meet Bayne to please respect her and step-dad Charlie’s wishes. Understand that they are taking all the necessary precautions to safeguard his health.

Bayne likes playing disc golf. He likes playing games on his tablet. He likes doing all the things you’d expect most five-year-olds would enjoy. But he needs to take all necessary precautions to stay safe; so that, when the pandemic lifts, he can go back to living his best life.

May is Cystic Fibrosis Month. Marianne and Charlie are asking people to consider wearing the signifying purple ribbon on May 26.

For more information about CF, please consult Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s website at cysticfibrosis.ca.

Grand ForksHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCIT apologizes after employee’s ‘offensive and hurtful’ email leaked to Métis Nation
Next story
Plan for future expansion of F.W. Green Home taking shape

Just Posted

Trickle Creek Golf Resort sets opening date for May 14. Paul Rodgers photos.
Trickle Creek looking good and green for May 14 opening

Trickle Creek Golf Resort has wintered well and will open its gates… Continue reading

F.W. Green Memorial Home in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy Google Streetview.
Plan for future expansion of F.W. Green Home taking shape

Capital projects underway at East Kootenay Regional Hospital, per update from Interior Health

The city checks turbidity levels in Mark Creek daily.
As freshet picks up, different areas of Kimberley will have clearer water

We are entering the time of year when turbidity in Kimberley’s water… Continue reading

Five-year-old Bayne Krause poses for a photo with his mom Marianne. Bayne’s shirt reads, ‘I have Cystic Fibrosis. Help keep me healthy, please social distance.’ Photo: Laurie Tritschler
West Kootenay mom promotes awareness of cystic fibrosis

Marianne Krause wants people to know what it’s like for her five-year-old son to live with CF

The higher elevation melt is getting underway as rivers such as Mark Creek in Kimberley are running faster. Paul Rodgers file
Snow packs down just below normal in East and West Kootenay

The West Kootenay in particular had below normal precipitation in April

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO of Fraser Health, hosts an update on efforts to contain B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission in Surrey and the Fraser Valley and protect hospitals in the Lower Mainland, May 6, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 20 more people die

Deaths include two people in their 40s, two in their 50s

The real estate boom across the Okanagan has not felt a negative impact from the coronavirus impact on our national economy. (Contributed)
Booming year ahead, says Kootenay Association of Realtors

Strong real estate sales continue throughout Kootenays

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Suspected bird strike on Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.

Pilot followed protocols and landed the aircraft on the ground without any problems

Most Read