WestJet celebrates inaugural flight between Cranbrook and Vancouver

Regional service was announced last April, with daily flights planned between the two cities

A WestJet regional air service is officially operating between Cranbrook and Vancouver, as the first daily flight between the two cities took off on Sunday.

“Guests now have better access and more convenient options for travel to and from the interior of British Columbia,” said Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President Network Planning and Alliances. “Whether travelling for business or leisure, this new route gives guests the option to connect through our hub in Vancouver to destinations across our global network, including London U.K. on our Dreamliner.”

The WestJet Link, which was announced last April, is operated through an agreement with Pacific Coastal Airlines, using its fleet of WestJet-branded 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft.

“The region has welcomed WestJet with great support as expected,” said Tristen Chernove, CEO of Elevate Airports Inc. and Canadian Rockies International Airport Manager. “Now entering WestJet’s second year of service at YXC, this expansion into its Vancouver hub comes at a perfect time as our region prepares for our busiest time of year with inbound winter adventurers and outbound sun seekers.

“We are proud to see air travel options continue to grow at YXC and we are grateful that WestJet believes so strongly in our market.”


