(The Canadian Press)

(The Canadian Press)

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs rally in Vancouver against the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Hereditary chiefs say they have not given free, prior and informed consent for the B.C. natural gas pipeline

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters opposed to a natural gas pipeline under construction in northern British Columbia are rallying in Vancouver as they near the end of a tour of several communities across Canada.

The group walked across the Cambie Street bridge from city hall and a news advisory says they planned to rally in front of the CBC Vancouver building.

The advisory says the event is part of a “larger struggle to empower the Wet’suwet’en Nation” against imminent drilling for the pipeline under a river, and to connect Indigenous communities grappling with the effects of climate change.

The hereditary chiefs say they have not given free, prior and informed consent for the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline to be built on their unceded territory.

They have opposed the pipeline for years, while 20 elected First Nations band councils along the route have signed off on the project.

The pipeline would transport natural gas from Dawson Creek in northeastern B.C. to Kitimat on the province’s north coast.

The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pipeline

Previous story
Fear for B.C.’s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks with 10,000 litres of fuel

Just Posted

L to R….Debbie Donnan and Mary Frick from Sew Creative. Quilt Guild members are: Pat C., Linda H., Haleen J., Tanis R., (Family Sash, Teen, and Kate) Maureen P, Eileen D., and Pat H.
A welcome to Canada gift for a Ukranian family in Kimberley

Teck’s Elkview operations seen from Sparwood. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Teck fined $200K for unauthorised tailings discharge at Elkview

A large plume of smoke from the Connell Ridge wildfire could be seen from Cranbrook on Sunday, Aug. 14. Trevor Crawley photo.
Three large wildfires continue to burn in East Kootenay

Last year’s Black Spur Ultra Marathon in Kimberley. Courtesy Sinister Sports.
Black Spur Ultra Marathon at Kimberley Alpine Resort this weekend