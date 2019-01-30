The western portion of a wildlife corridor near Crowsnest Pass at the B.C/-Alberta border is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 in this handout photo. (Brent Calver, Nature Conservancy of Canada)

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Alberta and B.C.’s relationship was strained this past year, but a new study suggests that despite the rift, people living in both provinces are united by the belief they aren’t treated fairly by the federal government.

As the October federal election nears, a study released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute suggests that 62 per cent of respondents in Western Canada –Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and B.C. – said Ottawa’s treatment of them has worsened in recent years.

Only about three-in-10 people in each of the four provinces believes the federal government reflects and represents their province well.

In 2018, the federal government and Western provinces negotiated through several contentious policies, including the carbon tax and the Trans Mountain pipeline.

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

About 54 per cent of respondents from B.C. felt the province has more in common with Washington State than any province. Eighteen per cent felt the same about California.

Forty-four per cent believed all four provinces make up Western Canada, while 17 per cent believed Manitoba is not included. The same number of respondents defined the region as B.C. and Alberta only.

A large majority of people in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba – and a majority of Canadians overall – were inclined to believe “the west” is a unique region within Canada. That said, fewer than half of Canadians could agree on a single definition of which provinces constitute “the west.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Halifax councillors join Vancouver in declaring climate emergency
Next story
Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Just Posted

Kimberley local starts PechaKucha Cranbrook event series

‘It’s an adult show and tell’: Andra Louie.

City of Kimberley hosting building code information session for builders

The City of Kimberley is inviting building construction and design professionals to… Continue reading

Bud Abbott: 1921-2019

Cranbrook has lost one of its most iconic and beloved citizens, whose… Continue reading

Experience of a lifetime for Kimberley skier

Molly Miller has recently returned from the World Junior Championships

MLA Clovechok says he’s working hard on trans-border health care issues

It’s going to take a lot of work, but Columbia River Revelstoke… Continue reading

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Transit officer shot in Surrey, hunt on for armed suspect

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Nanaimo votes in potententially historic B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

BREAKING: East Kootenay groups to call meeting amid logging “crisis”

Wildsight, Fernie Trails Alliance concerned about CanWel’s encroachment on trails, habitat in Fernie

B.C’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow: forecast

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

COLUMN: How you can get the government’s confidential stuff

The Abbotsford News’ handy guide to asking public bodies for their interesting information

Most Read