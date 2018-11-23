Wheelchair accessible outhouses built at Wycliffe park

Cranbrook Lions Club teams up with regional district to build four accessible outhouses

New washrooms at Wycliffe Regional Park designed for wheelchair access are now available thanks to a partnership between the Cranbrook Lions Club and the Regional District of East Kootenay.

“Having these units allows all residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the park and not worry about needing to use the washroom,” says Jamie Davies, RDEK Recreation & Control Services Supervisor. “This unique partnership will make our Regional Park more accessible, and, as a result, more enjoyable for all users and we are grateful to the Lions for their dedication and craftsmanship.”

The park has a total of 11 outhouses, with four of those replaced by the new wheelchair-accessible structures.

A crew of eight Lions used materials purchased by the RDEK and the old Tembec mill as their workshop.

They spent roughly 40 hours building the structures, which are seven feet tall and six feet wide.

Bob Baird, a Cranbrook Lion involved with the project, says the partnership with the RDEK was a perfect fit.

“Lions serve, so anything we can do, especially if it doesn’t cost money, we are available for as long as it’s in support of the community.”

The new outhouses are expected to last for 40 years.