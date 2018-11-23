Wheelchair accessible outhouses built at Wycliffe park

Cranbrook Lions Club teams up with regional district to build four accessible outhouses

New washrooms at Wycliffe Regional Park designed for wheelchair access are now available thanks to a partnership between the Cranbrook Lions Club and the Regional District of East Kootenay.

“Having these units allows all residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the park and not worry about needing to use the washroom,” says Jamie Davies, RDEK Recreation & Control Services Supervisor. “This unique partnership will make our Regional Park more accessible, and, as a result, more enjoyable for all users and we are grateful to the Lions for their dedication and craftsmanship.”

The park has a total of 11 outhouses, with four of those replaced by the new wheelchair-accessible structures.

A crew of eight Lions used materials purchased by the RDEK and the old Tembec mill as their workshop.

They spent roughly 40 hours building the structures, which are seven feet tall and six feet wide.

Bob Baird, a Cranbrook Lion involved with the project, says the partnership with the RDEK was a perfect fit.

“Lions serve, so anything we can do, especially if it doesn’t cost money, we are available for as long as it’s in support of the community.”

The new outhouses are expected to last for 40 years.

Kimberley Alpine Resort introduces Up-Tracking route for 2018/19 season

Up-tracking, or skinning, will only be permitted in the designated area.

East Kootenay SPCA’s ‘Cheeks’ seeks new lease on life

The six-year-old tabby needs surgery on all four of his canine teeth.

Council receives Kimberley mosquito control report

Duka Environmental Services recently completed the third of five treatments for the… Continue reading

Woodcarver’s home goes out with a blaze

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Transit police said woman had slapped driver’s arm after he apparently missed her stop in Vancouver

Brown pelican, hurt twice, dies in BC SPCA care

Bird rescued in Victoria while in distress from injuries that may have been caused by dog attack

ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

ICBC reported today that it posted a net loss of $582 million for the first six months of the fiscal year.

