Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

The Vancouver Whitecaps have put out a statement – this time, from the team’s owners – regarding allegations of abuse against a former coach.

The allegations stem from complaints brought to light recently online by former players of the both the Whitecaps and Canada’s 2008 national U20 women’s team.

“As we reflect on what happened in 2008 and the blogs that have been published over the last several weeks, we express sincere regret and empathy for the harm that has clearly come to many women who participated in our program at that time,” reads a statement signed by Whitecaps co-owners Greg Kerfoot and Jeff Mallett.

The coach left both the ‘Caps and the national program a decade ago, and most recently had been coaching a youth girls team with South Surrey-based Coastal FC. When the allegations were made in February, Coastal suspended the coach.

Wednesday’s statement was the third from the Major League Soccer team this month. Prior statements from the club were criticized for not expressing remorse or, in the words of the Southsiders – one of the team’s supporter groups – not “effectively addressing the requests made by the former U20 players.

The Southsiders led a walkout at BC Place during a game earlier this month.

The newest statement also offered up an apology to those affected.

“The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about. And while we sought and acted on the advice of the best available counsel at the time, it is clear that people were deeply affected. For that we are sorry,” it reads.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation
Next story
‘Save our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

Just Posted

RCMP warn of scammer trading rings for money

Cranbrook RCMP are currently searching for a man trading rings for money.… Continue reading

BC Chorfest 2019 coming to Kimberley Conference Centre

The Kimberley Community Choir will host singers from across the East and West Kootenays.

Cyclist pedalling from coast to coast raising money for Parkinson’s disease

Walter Reich is cycling across Canada to fundraise, boost awareness for Parkinson’s disease

Kimberley swim club to kick off season

There will be an open house meet and greet on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre.

Prescribed burn in Levirs Ave. area cancelled

Please note that due to uncooperative weather the prescribed burn in the… Continue reading

VIDEO: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Remembering the work of longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

B.C. group’s legal claim that Food Network stole show idea moves ahead

The plaintiffs argue the network’s ‘Food Factory’ show is the same to an idea they pitched

‘Save our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Most Read