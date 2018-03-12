Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

Teenager had used her parents’ credit card to rent the home

A 14-year-old girl learned a lesson last weekend after her wild house party caused close to $20,000 worth of damage in West Vancouver.

According to police, officers responded to a call about an “uncontrolled house party” in the 2400 block of Ottawa Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

They arrived to find 200 teens running away from the house. It had been rented online by the girl using her parents’ credit card without permission.

The overcrowded party caused serious damage to the house’s walls, artwork and furniture.

The girl’s family has agreed to pay for the repairs, while the owners of the rental home are not pressing charges.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying those directly responsible for the destruction are asked to call the police at 604-925-7300.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian sailor found guilty of sexual assault
Next story
Millennials’ voter turnout in 2017 B.C. election up 7%

Just Posted

College of the Rockies to Offer Cannabis Retail Specialist Training

College of the Rockies’ is responding to the anticipated 2018 legalization of… Continue reading

Alana Ramsay places third in super-G at Paralympic Games

Ramsay grew up skiing at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Dynamiters lose game 4 to Columbia Valley

Game Five tonight at Civic Centre

Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group plans for 2018

Kimberley, BC/ Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group (KRRG) continues to focus on finding… Continue reading

The great Amos Garrett with Julian Kerr Live at Studio 64

Keith Nicholas, chair of the Live at Studio 64 committee, has booked… Continue reading

WATCH: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

Teenager had used her parents’ credit card to rent the home

Millennials’ voter turnout in 2017 B.C. election up 7%

The 2017 election cost $4.6 million more than the prior one

Canadian sailor found guilty of sexual assault

Master Seaman Daniel Cooper had pleaded not guilty to the charges aboard the HMCS Athabaskan

One dead after rock crashes through Okanagan home

A rock came down the hill and crashed through a wall, killing one person near Okanagan Falls

UPDATED: Search continues for B.C. climber in Alaska

Aerial search of south face of Mendenhall Towers reveals no clues

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Package bomb kills teenager in Texas

Authorities believe this could be linked to similar incident earlier this month

Most Read