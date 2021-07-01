View from Kinnaird Park. Photo: Jason Mulder

Two neighbourhoods evacuated as human-caused Castlegar wildfire continues to burn

Emergency operations centre had been activated at the Castlegar Fire Hall

UPDATE: 5:00 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has listed the Merry Creek Fire burning in Castlegar as human caused.

More evacuation orders have been put in place as the fire has crossed highway and is now burning on both sides of Highway 3, which remains closed to traffic.

The Castlegar Emergency Operations Centre reports the portion of the fire within city limits is contained, but the fire continues to burn near the Merry Creek Forest Services Road.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has now declared a state of emergency in Area J due to the fire.

Within the city, evacuation orders are in place for Meadowbrook Drive, Tassone Place, Highland Drive and the Castleview Care Centre.

All of the residents of Castleview Care Centre have been safely evacuated.

In the RDCK, evacuation orders are in place for addresses on 14th Ave., Fernwood Drive, Highway 3, Killough Road, Lucas Ave., Lucas Road, Mason Road and Merry Creek Forest Service Road.

More to come …

The fire as seen from Rosedale Road in ootischenia. Photo: Submitted

A fire is burning in Castlegar

