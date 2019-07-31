Wildfire burning south of Cranbrook

A large plume of smoke became visible from the community on Wednesday afternoon

A small wildfire is burning south of Cranbrook in a remote area of the Gold Creek drainage on Wednesday afternoon.

A visible plume of smoke is visibile from the community, but it has been acknowledged by the BC Wildfire Service and is estimated at 10 hectares and suspected lightning-caused.

Looks like there is a wildfire start way up in the Gold Creek area south of Cranbrook. It’s remote enough that it shouldn’t be threatening anything unless conditions or fire behaviour changes drastically. pic.twitter.com/hwAmip4DOu — Trevor Crawley (@tcrawls) August 1, 2019

According to a BC Wildfire Service Facebook post, the fire is being actioned by firefighters on the ground, helicopters and air tankers. No communities or structures are threatened at this time.