The Sparks Lake wildfire on June 30, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Wildfire north of Kamloops still out of control at 20,000 hectares

136 properties have been ordered evacuated due to the Sparks Lake fire

A 20,000-hectare wildfire north of Kamloops continues to burn out of control on Thursday morning, July 1.

The Sparks Lake fire has caused the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to order the evacuation of 136 properties in the area.

People leaving their homes due to the order are asked to report to the Emergency Support Services sign-up at the McArthur Island Sports Centre Parking lot at 1655 Island Parkway in Kamloops.

The fire grew quickly on Wednesday due to the record high temperatures in the area. The Sparks Lake fire started the day around 4,000 hectares before swelling to an estimated 20,000 by the evening, where it remains Thursday morning.

The BC Wildfire Service has 89 firefighters combating the blaze, with 13 helicopters and 16 pieces of heavy equipment. In total, 115 personnel are assigned to the fire, including firefighters and support crews.

Crews are working to establish control lines with assistance from heavy equipment.

