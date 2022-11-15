Wildfire risk reduction work to be conducted at Radium Hot Springs until March

Wildfire risk reduction work will be conducted around Radium from November until March, 2023. Parks Canada photo.

Parks Canada is conducting wildfire risk reduction work around Radium beginning in November and continuing until March, 2023.

This work will include the selective removal and potential removing or limbing of vegetation on the hillside behind the Radium Hot Springs Aquacourt.

Visitors to the hot springs and motorists driving through the area can expect to see smoke and flames from burning piles and hear the sound of chainsaws. Work will be completed throughout the middle of the week when the hot springs are less busy.

A build up of fuel consisting of woody debris created by decades of fire suppression exists throughout Kootenay National Park, increasing risks during periods of heightened wildfire danger.

Forest thinning and Fire Smart techniques implemented throughout wildfire risk reduction projects limit the intensity and potential for spread of wildfires.

To learn more about wildfire risk reduction work, visit the Kootenay National Park website.