Wildfire update in the RDEK

No fires currently pose a threat to structures or communities, says BC Wildfire Service

A screen shot of the BC Wildfire Service map, which identifies fires within each region across BC.

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) has released the latest update from the BC Wildfire Service on fires burning within the RDEK.

There are currently several active fires burning in the RDEK, none of which pose any threat to structures or communities, the BC Wildfire Service says.

As the update states, the 45 km St Mary’s FSR (N11375) fire is estimated at 0.2 hectares and is classified as Under Control.

The Perry Creek (N11375) fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares and is also classified as Under Control.

When a fire is classified as Under Control, it means the fire is 100 per cent contained and has received sufficient fire suppression action to ensure no further spread.

The South Teepee fire located south of Cranbrook is now classified as Under Control as well.

The Howser Road (N11390) fire is estimated at 0.04 hectares. There is a crew currently working on site to prevent further spread of the fire’s perimeter. It is currently classified as Out of Control.

When a fire is classified as Out of Control, it describes a wildfire that is not responding (or only responding on a limited basis) to supression action, such that the perimeter spread is not being contained.

All of the fires, with the exception of the South Teepee fire, were discovered on August 11, 2019. The BC Wildfire Service says they are all very small spot fires that were lightning caused and do not pose any threat to structures or communities.

A Category 2 open burning ban remains in place for the Southeast Fire Centre, but campfires less than half a metre wide by half a metre tall are still allowed.

Fireworks, sky laterns and target shooting that uses explosive material are also covered by the Category 2 prohibition.

For the latest information on fires, burning restrictions or the WildFire Service visit www.bcwildfire.ca.



