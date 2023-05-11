Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Wildfires threatening nine First Nations in Alberta: Indigenous Services Canada

82 active wildfires burning in Alberta, 23 of them listed as out of control

Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek.

The department says it is helping the northern First Nation set up temporary housing in nearby John D’Or Prairie for 500 people, including a commercial kitchen and other amenities.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has also been hit hard, with fire destroying 45 structures and power infrastructure.

Indigenous Services says 1,600 evacuees from the community are staying in Edmonton and nearby Grande Prairie and Valleyview.

Meanwhile, Yellowhead County west of Edmonton says residents of the communities of Hansonville, Lobstick Resort and Wildwood are being allowed back.

There are 82 active wildfires in Alberta, with 23 listed as being out of control.

READ MORE: Western Canada braces for early heat wave, raising wildfire risk in Alberta and B.C.

AlbertaWildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley, B.C., isn’t the only hospital with long delays for emergency patients, doctors warn
Next story
Temperatures expected to soar this weekend

Just Posted

Sun
Temperatures expected to soar this weekend

The World Criterium Masters will be held in Kimberley next winter. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley to host FIS World Criterium Masters in 2024

Angel Flight East Kootenay is set to receive $300,000 in funding from the provincial government. Photo submitted.
Province grants $300K to Angel Flight East Kootenay

A journalist is silhouetted before the Teck Resources special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. A mining analyst says an apparent effort by industry veteran Pierre Lassonde to buy Teck Resources' coal business could disrupt Glencore's push to take over the Canadian firm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reported Lassonde bid for Teck coal could thwart Glencore: analyst

Pop-up banner image