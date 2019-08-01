WildSafe reports decrease in wildlife reports in Kimberley/Cranbrook

WildSafeBC is reporting a decrease in wildlife reports this year compared to the last three years in Kimberley and Cranbrook.

WildSafeBC receives reports of animal encounters and sightings through their Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP) and calls to the Conservation Officer (CO) line.

Danica Roussy, WildSafeBC Community Coordinator for Kimberley/Cranbrook, says that the top wildlife encounters in the area are deer, black bear, elk, grizzly bear and cougars.

The top three attractants for the area remain as garbage, livestock, pets and pet food.

The number of reports to CO’s and WARP for deer in 2019 are well below 100, while in 2018 numbers climbed to 300 and in 2017 they were above 400.

In 2017 almost 100 black bear sightings/encounters were reported, while in 2018 there were over 100 and in 2019 closer to 50.

Elk, grizzly bear, cougar and other animals all fall below 100 reports each in 2019.

“It is very important to remember to manage wildlife attractants around the home,” said Roussy. “This will ensure that wildlife stays wild and communities stay safe.”

