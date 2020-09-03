WildSafeBC asks for proper fruit tree pruning to deter bears

Danica Roussy, community coordinator for WildSafe BC, is asking the residents of Kimberley and Cranbrook to take a proactive approach in deterring bears this season.

In a WildSafe press release, Roussy said that while many people are aware that garbage is a big attractant for bears, it is just as important for people to know how much of an issue fruit trees can be, if they are not cared for with wildlife in mind.

”Once a bear gets a reward from a fruit tree, they will return to the tree again and again,” Roussy said. “Although fruit might seem like a natural food source for these bears, fruit in our backyards leads to habituation of wildlife – something that is dangerous and cannot be undone.”

There are some simple solutions to this problem, including obviously picking fruit and allowing it to ripen indoors, or to simply pick the fruit on a daily basis as it becomes ripe.

Pruning trees to keep their growth under control and making harvesting easier, as well as cleaning up windfall, are also important.

If you happen to wind up with more fruit than you can eat or store, consider connecting with community gleaning groups who you could donate your extra fruit to, or even have them pick it for you.

If you just don’t want fruit to grow on the trees around your property in the first place, you can either vigorously prune them, or spray their spring blossoms with a garden hose in order to knock the blossoms off the tree.

Alternatively, you could also try replacing your trees with native, non-fruit or nut-bearing species.

WildSight also has an Applue Capture Tree Share Board, located at https://wildsight.ca/programs/apples/ where you can register your trees. The service will then help you keep up with your fruit harvest, or share it with someone who could use it.

“Together, we can turn a wildlife attractant into a locally sourced, nutritious food,” Roussy said.

If you do happen to encounter a conflict with wildlife, you are asked to report it to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277. You may also report wildlife conflicts other than bears, cougars, wolves or coyotes online at WildSafeBC’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program WARP, found at www.wildsafebc.com/warp.

WARP allows people to see what wildlife has been reported in their own neighbourhoods and stay alert about new sightings.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet
Next story
PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

Just Posted

WildSafeBC asks for proper fruit tree pruning to deter bears

Danica Roussy, community coordinator for WildSafe BC, is asking the residents of… Continue reading

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

The league will play a 30-game season without 100 Mile House, Spokane and Beaver Valley

Columbia Valley RCMP searching for missing Wilmer man

Martin Baker was reported missing on Tuesday after taking his pitbull, Rusty, for a walk

Province of B.C. once again testing for Chronic Wasting Disease

Mandatory submission is required in some Kootenay management units

City launches online portal for residents to report issues

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the City of Kimberley announced the launch of… Continue reading

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day

Almost half of B.C. wildfires since April have been caused by humans

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

Most Read