A photograph of bear scat shot in town in Kimberley on April 14 that shows bears are up and around once more. Kim Tuff photo.

WildSafeBC back for the season as bears begin to emerge from hibernation

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook has resumed their operations, working to prevent conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education and community solutions.

Coordinator Danica Roussy is returning this season from April to November and will be working on community outreach in a modified way in order to respect all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Some of the initiatives Roussy will be spearheading include door-to-door information delivery campaigns, garbage tagging and hosting WildSafe’s Ranger Program for school-aged children and their Wildlife and Safety Education sessions in webinar settings.

“We will continue to provide local wildlife activity news and tips as the season progresses on our local Facebook page,” WildSafe said in a press release. “We look forward to hearing from you and with your help, we can reduce conflict with wildlife and keep our community safe.”

To learn how to register for these free programs, Roussy can be reached at kimberley@wildsafebc.com

In the release, WildSafe shared an image of bear scat, shot locally on April 14, indicating that bears are indeed up and about once more, essentially coinciding with WildSafe’s return to action.

Roussy said the important messaging to get across to the community at this point in the year is for people to manage their attractants as much as they can. These include things like bird feeders, barbecues, outdoor pet food, fruit trees, compost bins, gardens and most of all their garbage.

All these things, especially garbage, can attract wildlife, particularly bears, which is why it’s so important to store your garbage indoors until pickup day.

WildSafe says that if you received a warning about leaving garbage out last year, you will not get a warning this year. Instead you will get a $75 fine from the bylaw officer and if it happens again, the Conservation Officer Services will come to your house and could fine you up to $350.

“A fed bear is a dead bear and it is our responsibility as community members to manage our attractants and waste according to the city’s (depending which community you live in) bylaw,” WildSafe said. “It is also against the Wildlife Act to feed dangerous wildlife and leaving your attractants out is doing just that.”

More information on how to reduce conflicts with wildlife can be found at www.wildsafebc.com or by following them on Facebook or by contacting Danica Roussy at kimberley@wildsafebc.com or 250-908-8101


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Biden’s planned U.S. pullout from Afghanistan to use Sept. 11 anniversary as deadline
Next story
Women still underrepresented in boardrooms despite ‘comply-or-explain’ rule: study

Just Posted

A photograph of bear scat shot in town in Kimberley on April 14 that shows bears are up and around once more. Kim Tuff photo.
WildSafeBC back for the season as bears begin to emerge from hibernation

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook has resumed their operations, working to prevent conflict with wildlife… Continue reading

The city still intends to reopen the aquatic centre this July, but recent high COVID numbers mean council will have to discuss it. Bulletin file
City of Kimberley still hopes to reopen aquatic centre this summer

Kimberley council received a brief update on renovations at the Aquatic Centre… Continue reading

Typing stock image taken from pixabay.com
OPINION: Learning tough lessons from a shocking incident of racism

Throughout the pandemic, a frequent response of mine to the question ‘how’ve… Continue reading

FILE — In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
72 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 9,666 since the pandemic began

Photo collage of loved ones lost to substance use and overdose. (Photo courtesy Moms Stop The Harm)
B.C. overdose deaths still rising 5 years after public health emergency declared

Moms Stop the Harm calls on B.C. to provide safe supply in response to deadly illicit drug use

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

(Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

MP Todd Doherty took to Facebook after his family recently received threats. (Todd Doherty, MP Facebook photo)
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’: Cariboo MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Todd Doherty has also notified House of Commons Protective Services

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

Social media, where both information and misinformation can spread like wildfire, has not helped

The music video for “Green and Blue” featured a Willington Care Centre in Burnaby as well as some of the volunteers and employees. (Screenshot/Todd Richard)
‘Green and Blue’: B.C. country musician releases tribute song for front-line workers

Richard’s new single has been viewed more than 3,000 times on his YouTube channel

Most Read