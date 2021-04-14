WildSafeBC back for the season as bears begin to emerge from hibernation

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook has resumed their operations, working to prevent conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education and community solutions.

Coordinator Danica Roussy is returning this season from April to November and will be working on community outreach in a modified way in order to respect all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Some of the initiatives Roussy will be spearheading include door-to-door information delivery campaigns, garbage tagging and hosting WildSafe’s Ranger Program for school-aged children and their Wildlife and Safety Education sessions in webinar settings.

“We will continue to provide local wildlife activity news and tips as the season progresses on our local Facebook page,” WildSafe said in a press release. “We look forward to hearing from you and with your help, we can reduce conflict with wildlife and keep our community safe.”

To learn how to register for these free programs, Roussy can be reached at kimberley@wildsafebc.com

In the release, WildSafe shared an image of bear scat, shot locally on April 14, indicating that bears are indeed up and about once more, essentially coinciding with WildSafe’s return to action.

Roussy said the important messaging to get across to the community at this point in the year is for people to manage their attractants as much as they can. These include things like bird feeders, barbecues, outdoor pet food, fruit trees, compost bins, gardens and most of all their garbage.

All these things, especially garbage, can attract wildlife, particularly bears, which is why it’s so important to store your garbage indoors until pickup day.

WildSafe says that if you received a warning about leaving garbage out last year, you will not get a warning this year. Instead you will get a $75 fine from the bylaw officer and if it happens again, the Conservation Officer Services will come to your house and could fine you up to $350.

“A fed bear is a dead bear and it is our responsibility as community members to manage our attractants and waste according to the city’s (depending which community you live in) bylaw,” WildSafe said. “It is also against the Wildlife Act to feed dangerous wildlife and leaving your attractants out is doing just that.”

More information on how to reduce conflicts with wildlife can be found at www.wildsafebc.com or by following them on Facebook or by contacting Danica Roussy at kimberley@wildsafebc.com or 250-908-8101



