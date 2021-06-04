WildSafeBC offering free online safety courses and other training online.

WildSafeBC offering online resources and training for wildlife safety

In their continuous efforts to minimize human conflicts with wildlife, WildSafeBC has made available free online safety courses on their website https://wildsafebc.com/

On the website, there are also numerous links to WildSafeBC’s other resources on topics such as wildlife behaviour and biology, factors that lead to conflict and solutions to help reduce conflict and increase safety.

There are four new self-paced online courses available on the site, recommended for anyone who works, lives, recreates and raises crops and livestock in B.C. They also plan on releasing more new courses in the future.

The current available courses include three regarding bear safety. The first is entitled “Bear Safety When Recreating, a 30-minute course geared towards anyone who spends times on the many trail networks across the province. This courses tackles what you should do to avoid negative encounters and what to do should you encounter a bear, including a review on the use of bear spray.

READ MORE: WildSafeBC reminds residents to properly store garbage

The next is called “Staying Safe in Bear Country,” a 25-minute video on understanding black and grizzly bear behaviour and how to respond appropriately if you find yourself in an encounter.

They also offer bear spray workshops to teach people how to effectively use it.

“Bear spray is only safe and effective if you become knowledgeable on how and when to use it, how to transport it safely, and have practiced removing it from the holster and discharging it,” WildSafe explained.

“A bear or other wildlife encounter can happen quickly, and you want to be able to pull the bear spray out of the holster, remove the safety, and discharge it in less than 2 seconds. To do this calmly and effectively will rely on muscle memory.”

WildSafeBC offers bear spray training workshops which allow participants to actually practice using bear spray that does not contain inert spray, its active ingredient which makes it effective against bears.

If interested, you can contact Community Coordinator Danica Roussy at kimberley@wildsafebc.com.

WildSafeBC is also offering Wildlife Awareness and Safety Course Level 1 Certification, a two to three hour comprehensive course tailored for anyone working out in wildlife country. The course is fee-based, but if you’d like to try the course out to see if fits your needs, you can try free samples of the first three modules.

Additionally, if your work requires you to have Wildlife Awareness and Safety Level 2 certification, you can combine this Level 1 course along with a bear spray training session. Contact bc@wildsafebc.com for more information on that.

You may also get in touch with Roussy if you wish to host a Wildlife Awareness and Safety Presentation or a Bear Spray Workshop in your community.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance
Next story
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Just Posted

Brent Bidston is the president of Angel Flight East Kootenay. Black Press file photo.
RDEK speeds up grant funding to local medical transport service

While the total dollar amount committed to Angel Flight East Kootenay remains the same, more funding will come in faster

WildSafeBC offering free online safety courses and other training online.
WildSafeBC offering online resources and training for wildlife safety

In their continuous efforts to minimize human conflicts with wildlife, WildSafeBC has… Continue reading

Amy Hotchkiss (left) and Kris Dickeson have been hired as Recovery Advisors tasked with helping business owners in the Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake region and Cranbrook-Kimberley area connect to supports under the ETSI-BC Rural Business and Community Recovery Program. Photo submitted.
Two Recovery Advisors hired for Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake and Cranbrook-Kimberley areas

Kootenay Employment Services has hired Amy Hotchkiss and Kris Dickeson to serve… Continue reading

Last year’s reverse grad parade, organized by parents. Paul Rodgers file.
Selkirk’s Class of 2021 will have another virtual grad

School is bound by Ministry of Education guidelines in terms of what type of ceremony can be held

Photo courtesy Sylena McCuaig.
Selkirk Aboriginal Education and Art program students create tribute

The Aboriginal Education and Art program at Selkirk Secondary School, created this… Continue reading

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Top issues were made known this week at B.C. Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually

A fundraiser intended to fund the search of Vancouver Island’s five residential school for children’s remains topped $100,000 Friday (June 4). (Black Press Media file photo)
Fundraiser to search more B.C. residential schools tops $100,000

Indigenous leaders hope to use radar technology to search for lost children on Vancouver Island

Most Read