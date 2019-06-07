WildSafeBC on mountain biking and bear safety

WildSafeBC is reminding mountain bikers and those biking through wildlife corridors to be safe and be bear aware.

Community Coordinator Danica Roussy says bikers in bear country should carry bear spray on their body, rather than their bike.

“Mountain bikers moving at a high rate of speed can potentially surprise bears on paths where sightlines are poor,” Roussy said. “Bears may be attracted to baths where berry-producing shrubs thrive. It is important to constantly be aware of your surroundings when in the backcountry. The best bear encounter is one you can avoid.”

WildSafeBC would also like to remind trail runners to avoid using headphones, be vigilant and make noise by occasionally calling out and clapping your hands.

“Be cautious when travelling downwind or near moving water. If animals cannot smell or hear you, they may be surprised and this can lead to a defensive attack,” Roussy explained.

She adds that hiking with a parter or in a group whenever possible is reccomended.

“Walking in groups of four or more in the backcountry is a safe number, however, when alone in the backcountry always be sure to tell someone where you are going and when you plan to be back. It is also important to carry a whistle, water, first aid kit, cell phone/spot/GPS and of course, your bear spray.”



