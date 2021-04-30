WildSafeBC to tag garbage bins put out before pickup morning

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook is back up and running for the 2021 season and one of Community Coordinator Danica Roussy’s first educational campaigns of the summer will kick start on May 3: visiting neighbourhoods around Kimberley to do weekly garbage tagging.

Any garbage bins set out on the curb the night before pickup will be targeted, because garbage bins are the number-one black bear attractant.

Any bins that have been targeted will get a bright yellow sticker placed on it to serve as a warning to the resident that their garbage is an attractant.

”If you receive a yellow sticker, the City of Kimberley’s bylaw officer, Kim Tuff, will be visiting your house with either a warning or a $75.00 ticket,” Roussy said. “Reminder that WildSafeBC does not fine residents, but works closely with the authorities who do.”

Kimberley’s Solid Waste Bylaw #2520 states that garbage bins may only be placed onm the curb with clips unlocked after 5 a.m. on pickup day, never the night before. More information may be found here http://kimberley.ca/services/garbage.

”By warning residents and educating the public about attractant management through initiatives such as garbage tagging, WildSafeBC hopes to prevent human-wildlife conflict in Kimberley,” Roussy said.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

