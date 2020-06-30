Wildsight photo

Wildsight offers online resources for education

Monica Nissen, Wildsight education director, says that the COVID-10 pandemic dumped a barrel of lemons in her team’s hands when it hit this spring, putting a stop to many of their traditional education plans.

“How to deliver education programming when schools were closed and social distancing was in place? The team rolled up their sleeves and started squeezing those lemons into something as wonderful as a tall, cool glass of lemonade on a hot summers’ day,” she says.

Wildsight created dozens of online lessons, including activities, videos and more, that simplified complex ideas and turned them into fun educational experiences. But the Education in the Wild program, geared for students from Kindergarten to grade 7, was not the only education programming they transformed into an online experience. Visit the Wildsight website for an in-depth, nine-lesson series from Know Your Watershed educators, which turned the overflowing well of knowledge about watersheds into compact lesson plans.

READ: Wildsight offers home school tips

Beyond Recycling educators also created resources for home learning. Lessons, videos and eco-challenges were offered through the website, focusing on supporting teachers and students who were already participating in the year-long program. Student resource pages on the website were also added to, with supplemental information for self-directed learning /kids who want to learn more.

If you’re looking for summer activities now for your own kids, check out the online offerings! For Wildsight, this experience proved the age-old adage; when life hands you lemons, you truly can make something sweet out of it.

READ: Logging, trail destruction on private land in St. Mary’s Valley prompts concern from Wildsight

Wildsight thanks Columbia Basin Trust, Columbia Power Corporation, Consecon Foundation, Crowsnest Conservation Society, Fortis BC, NSERC, Osprey Community Foundation, the RDCK, Teck Coal, Teck Trail, the Province of British Columbia and all of our individual donors


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusEnvironment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Interior Health suing former Shuswap hospital employee, pharmacist for alleged drug sales scheme

Just Posted

Wildsight offers online resources for education

Monica Nissen, Wildsight education director, says that the COVID-10 pandemic dumped a… Continue reading

Emergency preparedness funding comes in for Kimberley, Aq’am

Provincial emergency preparedness funding is coming to Kimberley and the Aq’am community.… Continue reading

SD6 schools close for the summer

Still many unknowns about what the return to school in September will look like

WATCH: Selkirk Secondary’s Class of 2020 honoured with parade

A socially-distant substitute to traditional graduation celebrations

Dynamiters star Brock Palmer headed to University of Las Vegas Rebels

One of the stars of the Kimberley Dynamiters is moving on to… Continue reading

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

Interior Health suing former Shuswap hospital employee, pharmacist for alleged drug sales scheme

Health authority claims Salmon Arm hospital pharmacist conspired with pharmacy owner

Columbia Basin Trust developing short-term plan to guide activities

The trust is adapting to pandemic circumstances to continue to serve the region

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

Most Read