Wildsight seeks nominations for Ellen Zimmerman Award

Award recognizes those who contribute to conservation in the Upper Columbia Valley

One of Ellen Zimmerman’s passions was conservation of the Columbia Wetlands. Pat Morrow photo

In 2021, the East Kootenay-based conservation group, Wildsight, launched an award to honour the legacy of conservation and environmental education champion, Ellen Zimmerman, who passed away in 2020.

Zimmerman lived in Golden and was a nature champion and a key leader for Wildsight.

“Those of us who worked with Ellen recall her deep passion for nature, her unrelenting commitment to defending it and her strength to persevere and succeed as a female environmental advocate in a rural, resource industry-dominated community,” says Robyn Duncan, Wildsight’s Executive Director. “Ellen was passion embodied — fiery, passionate and doggedly stubborn. She never backed down from a fight to protect nature or defend women’s rights. She leaves behind a tremendous legacy.”

Her work include protection of the Columbia Wetlands and the Cummins River Valley. She also worked on the protection of Lot 48 on the east side of Columbia Lake and cosmetic pesticide bylaws in many Kootenay communities.

The Ellen Zimmerman Award includes a commemorative ceramic art piece and a $1,000 gift awarded to an individual, celebrating and supporting their outstanding contributions to environmental conservation and education in the Upper Columbia Region (stretching from Canal Flats to Revelstoke).

The inaugural award was presented in 2021 to Kootenay biologist Rachel Darvill, while last year’s recipient was Living Lakes founder Kat Hartwig. Nominate someone today: wildsight.ca

Deadline for nominations is Saturday, April 22nd (Earth Day).