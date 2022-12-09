Wildsight sends delegates to Biodiversity Conference in Montreal

As Canada’s most bio-diverse province, B.C. should be leading the way, says environmental group

The southern mountain caribou, an iconic species for the Splatsin First Nation, is threatened with extinction, much to the dismay of the First Nation. (Province of B.C. photo)

The Convention on Biological Diversity conference is happening in Montreal this week. The focus is on halting and reversing biodiversity loss, and countries from around the world have sent delegates.

And we should be thinking about it too, says local environmental organization Wildsight,, who sent Executive Director Robyn Duncan to the convention.

Wildsight points out that globally, wildlife populations have plummeted nearly 70 per cent in the last 50 years. Across Canada, habitat loss and fragmentation, industrial pressure, and climate change are all impacting wildlife populations. And the Kootenay region is no different.

Five local mountain caribou herds have been extirpated (locally extinct) in the last 10 years due to habitat loss. Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goats have experienced significant declines in their numbers and songbird populations are in free fall, Wildsight says.

“Decisions at these international conferences can drive opportunities in our backyard,” Duncan said. “That is why we are here at COP15, to advocate for strong commitments and action plans to protect wildlife, water and connected wild places. The Columbia Basin is home to an incredible diversity of wildlife and habitats that are critical for continental wildlife connectivity. Protection and stewardship of these special places, like the cedar hemlock forests of the Inland Temperate Rainforest or the Southern Rocky Mountain Wildlife Corridor, will be driven by the Nations and communities that make this region the incredible place that it is.”

According to scientists a minimum of 30 per cent of lands and waters must be protected to reverse species loss and recover habitats.

“Canada has already committed to protecting 30 per cent of our lands and waters, and Indigenous communities are leading the way in realizing new models of land protection and stewardship that preserve ecological and cultural values,” said Duncan. “Many Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas (IPCAs) have been declared by Indigenous communities across BC. The Qat’muk IPCA that protects the Jumbo Valley and surrounding area in the Central Purcells is a model of nature protection driven by traditional and scientific knowledge.”

Duncan says that as Canada’s most bio-diverse province, B.C. should be leading the fight, and she says she was pleased to see some action on that front from a commitment this week in the Ministry of Water, Lands and Resource Stewardship’s mandate letter to Minister Cullen.

She is hoping for more.

“I am hoping to see BC support — through funding, legal frameworks and time — Indigenous communities in developing Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas (IPCAs) as part of this commitment. Premier Eby has an opportunity to set BC on a new path to protecting the wildlife, waters and lands that define British Columbia.”

