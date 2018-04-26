Wildsight to host town hall meetings to discuss Retallack tenure proposal

A meeting will take place in Kimberley at Centre 64 on Monday, April 30 at 7p.m.

A year-round backcountry tenure for heli-skiing, heli-biking and heli-hiking and more is proposed for the heart of the south Purcell wilderness. Covering 700 square kilometers, it stretches from the mountains just above Kootenay Lake all the way to St. Mary’s Lake near Kimberley. The proposal has been put forward by adventure tourism operator Retallack, and it has recently been announced that the project will be in partnership with Yaqan nu?kiy, the Lower Kootenay Band.

“We’re concerned because this area is prime wildlife habitat,” said Eddie Petryshen, Wildsight’s Conservation Coordinator. “Besides being crucial for wildlife connectivity in every direction, it has important huckleberry patches for grizzly bears and sustains mountain goats, wolverines, moose, trout and more. And the surrounding area supports the struggling South Purcells mountain caribou herd.”

Wildsight is holding public town hall meetings to discuss the potential impacts to wildlife and ecosystems of this proposal and another in the same area. There will be a meeting in Kimberley at Centre 64 on Monday, April 30 at 7p.m.; in Nelson at the United Church Hall on Wednesday, May 2 at 7p.m. (co-hosted with the West Kootenay Ecosociety); and in Gray Creek at the Gray Creek Hall on Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

The proposed tenure includes building 33 helicopter-accessed bike trails that cover more than 160 km. The operation would bring a hundred people or more into the backcountry every day, says Wildsight.

“With this many downhill bike trails, so many people on them and all-day helicopter traffic in the summer and winter,” said Petryshen. “We’re looking at a pretty fundamental change to the backcountry in the upper St. Mary’s Valley and the mountains above Kootenay Lake.”

At the same time, Northwest Mountain Experience is also asking for a 110km2 tenure in Dewar Creek, near the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy, for a helicopter-accessed backcountry lodge with ski touring and hiking.

The B.C. government is accepting public comments on both tenure proposals. Comments on Northwest Mountain Experience’s proposal are accepted until May 6 and on Retallack’s proposal until May 13. See www.wildsight.ca for more details.

Previous story
International Parkour Competition coming to B.C. city

Just Posted

Wildsight to host town hall meetings to discuss Retallack tenure proposal

A meeting will take place in Kimberley at Centre 64 on Monday, April 30 at 7p.m.

Montana fed up with B.C.’s selenium pollution

Wildsight questions selenium levels in Elk, Fording Rivers

VIDEO: Turtle Day at Elizabeth Lake

Turtle Day took place on Tuesday, April 24 at the Elizabeth Lake… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves funding allocations from CBT Community Initiatives Program

More than ten Kimberley organizations will receive funding.

Kimberley City Council discusses further reduction to flat tax

If approved, the flat tax will reduce by $80 in 2018.

Who’s gonna save the world?

A new song from local musicians who are standing up to support change.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Ailing health care biggest hurdle for Okanagan jail

PART SIX: Inmates reportedly wait weeks for broken bones to be seen, challenges with maintaining medical staff

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

International Parkour Competition coming to B.C. city

Canada’s largest outdoor Parkour park only Canadian stop on North American tour

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

Most Read