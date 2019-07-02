Wildsight unveils new sign for Kimberley Community Garden

The community garden on Rotary Drive is free for the entire community to use.

Brooke Leyenhorst (left) and Wildsight’s Andrea Chapman (right) unveiling the new sign for the Kimberley Community Garden. (Submitted file)

Wildsight unveiled a brand new sign for the Kimberley Community Garden last week at a free barbecue event. The sign includes garden inspired artwork created by Selkirk High School student Kayla Buchy.

Wildsight Kimberley’s Branch Manager Andrea Chapman says the sign was made possible thanks to funding from the Kimberley Community Foundation.

“This banner funding is from a Kimberley Community Foundation grant we received to help with signage and equipment needed at the Kimberley Community Garden on Rotary Drive,” said Chapman, adding that all food for the BBQ was donated by Save On Foods.

“This is the first piece we’ve accomplished with the funding and we hope it will help people to understand what the community garden is,” Chapman explained. “We decided to talk to the high school about collaborating with an art student. They designed a really beautiful sign for us.”

The Kimberley Community Garden, also known as the open gate garden, is an edible community garden based on sharing knowledge, ideas, tasks and food. There are no alloted plots and anyone is free to use the space.

