Sow grizzly and cub. Larry Tooze file

Wildsight’s Bergenske appointed to Minister’s Wildlife Advisory Council

Last week it was announced that Wildsight’s Conservation Director John Bergenske has been appointed to the Council by Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forest, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development.

This past spring the provincial government invited comment on a new draft wildlife management plan, Together for Wildlife, which was developed in consultation with indigenous people, rural communities, wildlife organizations, industry stakeholders and the general public.

READ: Province seeks comment on draft wildlife management plan

Part of the plan involved establishing a Minister’s Wildlife Advisory Council, with representation from a wide range of stakeholders across the province.

This week it was announced that Wildsight’s Conservation Director John Bergenske has been appointed to the Council by Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forest, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development.

The council’s role will be to support the implementation of the Together for Wildlife strategy, as well as advise the minister on province-wide wildlife and habitat issues on an ongoing basis.

“Wildlife in British Columbia have continued to see their habitat disappear and have been on the bottom of the list of priorities in land use decisions. Wildlife populations are in trouble across the province. It’s time for a change. I hope that the Council can play a significant role in making wildlife stewardship a government priority,” said Bergenske in a press release from Wildsight.

As a Wildsight representative for more than 30 years, Bergenske is a trusted member of BC’s environmental community and has built strong partnerships with many non-governmental organizations through the years. His reach extends far beyond the Kootenays, with engagement with industry, communities and First Nations on wildlife and land use issues. Bergenske’s work has included a focus on incorporating wildlife values into forest and range planning with particular emphasis on mountain caribou, grizzly bears, wolverine and ungulate winter ranges. He has extensive on the ground experience in consulting with forestry planners and field staff, pushing to implement best management practices for wildlife. The ministry cited that Bergenske’s insight working with industry, ministry staff, wildlife professionals, a broad range of stakeholders, as well as First Nations on multiple land use and wildlife initiatives is a welcomed asset to the Council.

The Minister’s Wildlife Advisory Council is scheduled to have their first meeting later in September.

READ MORE: Wildlife strategy lacking in many areas: MLA Clovechok

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day
Next story
Lawyers hope to erase racist and misogynistic nickname of Alberta mountain landmark

Just Posted

Doctor Creek wildfire grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

Wildsight’s Bergenske appointed to Minister’s Wildlife Advisory Council

Last week it was announced that Wildsight’s Conservation Director John Bergenske has been appointed to the Council by Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forest, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development.

Kimberley Fire Department extinguishes fire along Highway 95A near Forest Crowne

Cause of fire as yet unknown

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

20 cases are currently active in the region

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

Children remain in stable condition after collision

Workers groups mark Labour Day with push for changes in Liberals’ throne speech

Labour Day itself normally includes marches through major cities, picnics and gatherings,

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

Most Read