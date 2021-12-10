With more people planning Christmas gatherings, mind energy use, says BC Hydro

With more people planning to visit this holiday season, BC Hydro advises being mindful about energy consumption. Pictured here, Christmas lights on Fraser Highway in Langley City. (Black Press file)

While health orders limited Christmas family gatherings last year, people are looking to make up for lost time and that could lead to higher energy consumption this Christmas, warns BC Hydro.

Statistics Canada reports 78 per cent of residents have received two vaccine dosages, and close to 82 per cent at least one dose. In a report released today, Dec. 10, BC Hydro said 97 per cent of residents plan to get together with family and friends during the holidays and 44 per cent plan on cooking a holiday meal, which could lead to higher energy consumption.

Further, 37 per cent of B.C. residents said they will host more gatherings and this can lead to more decorating in order to impress guests, said BC Hydro, with 14 per cent stating they will decorate more outdoors and 22 per cent doing so indoors. Electric lights and decorations could likely lead to load increase, Hydro said.

“BC Hydro data shows the overall residential electricity load dropped significantly on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in 2020 – especially between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.,” Kevin Aquino, BC Hydro spokesperson, said in a press release. “We feel this can be directly attributed to less gatherings last year with family and friends, which would typically take place in the evening hours on these holidays.”

BC Hydro recommends appliances with certifications such as Energy Star, which can see reduction in energy use, something that could be a consideration with Boxing Day sales. Usage of LED lighting can lead to energy bill savings, it said.

Residents can also use MyHydro at www.bchydro.com to track energy usage, it said.

More tips can be found at holidays.bchydro.com.

