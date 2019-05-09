With new garbage truck, recycling options, Kimberley’s garbage volume is down

In June of last year the City of Kimberley rolled out their new garbage collection system with the addition of the automated garbage truck and new collection bins.

Although there was some adjustment that needed to take place, City CAO Scott Sommerville says that the compliments over the new garbage system now outweigh the complaints.

He adds that with the Regional District of East Kootenay’s new enhanced recycling program, the amount of garbage being collected is decreasing.

In March of 2019 the RDEK (in partnership with Recycle BC) opened the Recycle BC Depot, which allows residents to recycle more than 70 items including styrofoam, plastic bags, flexible packaging and glass. The depot is separate from the RDEK’s yellow bin program, which only accepts cardboard, plastics #1 though 6 and glass.

Sommerville says that the City has no firm plans for curb-side recycling or compost as of yet, but hopes it will be a possibility for the future.

“The new collection system allows us to explore curbside recycling and compost pickup,” explained Sommerville. “We will look into the feasibility of expanding our programs over the next year or two.”

