With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

How to dispose of delivery packaging

For those shopping online – a practice that’s grown during the COVID-19 pandemic – disposing of delivery packaging can sometimes be a confusing process.

From Styrofoam packing peanuts to bubble wrap – there’s a place for all waste.

In a handy guide to recycling packaging materials released last month, Recycle BC says single-layer plastic envelopes and protective plastic envelopes – including those that are bubble wrap lined – can be taken to Recycle BC Depots or London Drugs, as can foam packaging.

However, protective paper envelopes lined with bubble wrap can’t be re-used because the layers of paper and plastic can’t be effectively separated. This packaging is garbage.

Bubble wrap and plastic air packets or pillows can be taken to a Recycle BC Depot or London Drugs and all paper materials – such as packing paper and cardboard boxes, can simply be put into paper recycling. Large boxes must be cut down to pieces smaller than 76 cm by 76 cm.

All materials that have to be returned to a Recycle BC depot or London Drugs should be kept separate from paper, containers and glass to prevent contamination.

London Drugs accepts plastic bags, over wrap, foam packaging and other plastics but only one grocery bag of each material can be deposited per visit.

Visit recyclebc.ca for Recycle BC’s depot locator.

