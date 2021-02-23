A woman, 79, was hit in a crosswalk by a public transit bus in Fruitvale on Monday, Feb. 22. Image: Google maps

Woman, 79, hit by a public transit bus in Fruitvale

The case is under investigation by West K Traffic Services as it happened on a provincial highway

Police are confirming a 79-year old woman was struck by a public transit bus in a Fruitvale crosswalk on Monday, minutes after 11 a.m.

She was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, Cpl. Mike Halskov, BC RCMP media relations officer, confirmed in a Tuesday morning news release.

“No one on the bus was injured and the bus driver is cooperating with the investigation,” Halskov stated. “The cause of the collision remains under investigation, however impairment has been ruled out.”

The collision happened in a Highway 3B crossing, identified as 1945 Main Street in the regional fire rescue report.

BC Transit was made aware of the collision shortly after it happened.

“We’re aware of an incident on the morning of Feb. 22 in Fruitvale, involving a BC Transit bus and pedestrian,” BC Transit told the Trail Times via email. “Our thoughts are with everyone involved in the incident; the pedestrian, the passengers on board and our transit operator.”

BC Transit is supporting the police investigation, the organization stated.

“As this is an active investigation, any further requests for information should be directed at the police. Our top priority is safety, and BC Transit will also be undertaking an internal investigation.”

West Kootenay Traffic Services, based in Nelson, has assumed leadership for the investigation as it occurred on a provincial highway. Assisting with the case are the Trail RCMP, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, WorkSafeBC, Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement branch and BC Transit.

Investigators are requesting witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone with dashboard camera video, to contact West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250.354.5180.

No further information about the woman’s condition is available at this time.

