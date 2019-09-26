Erica Esquieres, 26, is facing multiple counts of mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery in connection to crimes across B.C. (Richmond RCMP handout)

Woman at large facing 30 fraud-related charges with links across B.C.

Erica Esquieres, 26, is facing multiple counts of mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery

Richmond RCMP are looking for a woman at large who’s facing at least 30 fraud-related charges linked to crimes across B.C.

Erica Esquieres, 26, is facing multiple counts of mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery, Mounties said in a news release Wednesday.

Esquieres came to the attention of Richmond RCMP’s economic crime unit after she allegedly took money from bank accounts in the region, made fraudulent purchases and rented cars while impersonating the victims.

She was last seen in July, when she was released from police custody.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts are asked to contact Richmond RCMP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

