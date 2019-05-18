BC EHS air ambulance at Sandy Point Campground on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

One woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after what appears to have been a carbon monoxide poisoning at a private campground in Salmon Arm Saturday morning.

B.C. RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau confirmed to Black Press Media that the woman was found inside her tent at Sandy Point Camground, and that the poisoning is believed to be linked to a stove burning inside the tent.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 10 a.m.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that the child was taken by air ambulance to hospital at about noon.

ALSO READ: Carbon monoxide poisonings prompt warning about detectors

ALSO READ: RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Manseau said that the poisoning was localized to inside the tent, and other campers are not at risk.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Montreal health authorities moving to contain measles spread after two new cases
Next story
Regina police say it’s too early to link man who died on sidewalk to other crimes

Just Posted

Wildsight joins provincial coalition to fix B.C. mining laws

Submitted More than 30 organizations from across the province joined together in… Continue reading

Kimberley RCMP replace Mrs. Watson’s stolen flower basket

She had received the basket as a Mother’s Day gift before it was stolen.

Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society accepts BC Heritage Award

The society won the award for Outstanding Distinguished Service.

Stetski presents petition to save Air Canada flights from Cranbrook to Calgary

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski presented a petition in the House of Commons… Continue reading

City of Kimberley, Fire Department to practice large-scale emergency exercise

The simulated emergency will take close Jim Ogilvie Way for much of the day on Thursday, May 23.

Kelowna RCMP interrogation video brings home reality in ‘visceral way’: former TRC chairman

Video of Mountie interrogating young Indigenous woman disclosing sexual abuse under fire

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Canada’s parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point

About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Former B.C. Greyhound bus drivers head to Penticton for goodbye party

Big bash runs until Sunday, funded by drink cans left behind on busses over the years

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on another child at a Surrey park

The child was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey RCMP continue their investigation

Full-scale search underway for missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake

Kelowna Paddle Centre member Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, failed to return from his ‘daily kayak’ on the lake

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Most Read