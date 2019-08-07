In this Friday, May 11, 2012,file photo, a Capital One Bank office is shown in New York. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says it has opened an investigation into a data breach at Capital One that has affected six million Canadians after receiving complaints from Canadian customers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Lennihan

Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019

A prominent Ontario personal injury law firm has filed a class action on behalf of Canadians affected by the huge Capital One data breach that was disclosed last week.

Diamond & Diamond’s suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019.

The suit’s representative plaintiff is Rina Del Guidice of Bolton, Ont., who obtained a Costco Wholesale MasterCard through Capital One.

It notes that Capital One also operated credit cards offered by other merchants including the Hudson’s Bay Co.

Capital One has said that as many as six million people in Canada may have been affected by the breach, and that one million social insurance numbers were among the leaked sensitive information.

The statement of claim seeks that the lawsuit be certified as a class action calling for more than $350 million in financial compensation and other forms of relief for the plaintiffs.

The Diamond & Diamond suit has been filed with Ontario Superior Court in Toronto. Another firm said last week that it planned to file a similar class action against Capital One in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Capital One target of massive data breach

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire danger rating rises in the East Kootenay
Next story
RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Just Posted

RDEK announces new Evacuation Notification System

Notifications will keep residents and property owners informed in case of evacuation orders

Wildfire danger rating rises in the East Kootenay

Southeast Fire Centre official blames dry conditions, warmer temperature for danger increases

Know it All: Entertainment in the dog days of August

Cranbrook Arts The featured artist for August in the gallery at Cranbrook… Continue reading

Appeal court sides with province over Jumbo ski resort decision

A former cabinet minister determined the project was ‘not substantially started’ in 2015

BC Golf East Kootenay Zone looking for volunteers

Outgoing coordinators need someone to replace them or funding goes to West Kootenay

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Doug Clovechok MLA Report for Columbia River Revelstoke

During the month of July, the Federal Government made a major funding… Continue reading

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Most Read