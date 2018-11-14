Woman found in Cranbrook park pronounced deceased

Attempts to revive woman in hospital were unsuccessful, police say

The fate of a woman taken to hospital Tuesday morning, after being found in a Cranbrook park, has come to a sad end.

Cranbrook RCMP arrived at McKinnon Park Tuesday morning, Nov. 13, after getting a call about a body lying near Joseph Creek. McKinnon Park is just off Victoria, near Save-On. Police found a woman, possibly suffering from hypothermia.

Paramedics were called, and the woman was transported to East Kootenay Regional Hospital, where attempts were made to revive her.

“Unfortunately attempts to revive the lady were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased at EKRH,” reported Staff Sergeant Hector Lee in a press release Wednesday morning, Nov. 14.

S/Sgt Lee added that RCMP had finished the investigation, and the incident was non-criminal.

No further information on the incident was forthcoming at this time.