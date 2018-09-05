Woman killed in ATV accident near Jaffray

Passenger airlifted to hospital in Calgary with serious injuries following incident on Monday

A 51-year-old woman was killed in a fatal All Terrain Vehicle accident near Rosen Lake on Monday, according to Cranbrook RCMP.

The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead on-scene, while an unidentified passenger was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to Foothills Hospital in Calgary with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the ATV attempted to ascend a steep incline, but was unable to maintain momentum as the vehicle came back down the hill.

Both riders were experienced and both were wearing personal protective equipment at the time of the incident, say RCMP.