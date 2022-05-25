Castlegar Courthouse. File photo

Castlegar Courthouse. File photo

Woman who attacked two Castlegar teens at home pleads guilty

Sasha Prokaski was arrested after breaking into a home in February 2021

A woman who entered a Castlegar home and attacked two teenagers has pled guilty to two assault charges.

Sasha Prokaski was arrested after breaking into a residence and stabbing the pair of victims on Feb. 21, 2021. The teens lived despite receiving multiple wounds.

Prokaski was originally charged with two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of break and enter.

In Castlegar Provincial Court on May 24, Prokaski agreed to guilty pleas on two lesser counts that include aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Her next hearing is Aug. 24 in Castlegar, during which a psychiatric report will be presented.

READ MORE: Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

Previous story
Dog ownership split between multiple exes makes for tricky B.C. custody case
Next story
UPDATE: Greater Victoria man faces mischief charges after attempting to fly with hand grenades

Just Posted

Back row, left to right: Andre Nicholas, Jason Andrew, Alivia Chekay, Pieta Bell, Holly Gale, Zoe Dancer, Bonnie Harvey (ʔaq̓am Guardians in Training Coordinator), Briar Fagan, Sarah Metzler. Front row, left to right: Camille LeBlanc (Living Lakes Canada), Megan MacPhee, Caetlyn Grey, Lori Joe (KYAN Youth Coordinator), Kayla Harris (Living Lakes Canada)
ʔaq̓am and Kimberley youth learn water monitoring and awareness

College of the Rockies. File photo.
International travel back on for COTR students, staff

Sasha, Katrin and Tim and waiting for their visas and it is hoped they will be in Kimberley in a few weeks. Photo submitted
Family from Ukraine hope to be in Kimberley in a couple of weeks

Kimberley Alpine Resort provides update on the rebuild project of their Northstar Chairlift which was rendered inoperable by an arsonist on opening day last season. KAR photo.
KAR provides update on repair to arson-damaged chairlift