The Canadian Armed Forces got a wardrobe update after the most recent meeting of the National Defence Clothing and Dress Committee this past December. Members of the CAF who express their gender as women now have the option to put their hair in a pony tail and to wear flats and nylons under a skirt. (Canadian Press Photo)

Women in Canadian Armed Forces get wardrobe update

Pony tails, flats and optional nylons now allowed

The Canadian Armed Forces got a wardrobe update after the most recent meeting of the National Defence Clothing and Dress Committee this past December.

A summary of the approved changes was posted on CFB Esquimalt’s Lookout Navy News on April 24, outlining the new look for those who express their gender as a woman.

READ ALSO: Military officer accused of sexual misconduct , drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Single pony tails will be allowed for the first time, an update from the original bun-only mandate. Nylon stockings are also now optional when wearing a skirt.

Some restrictions still apply such as pony tail length cannot go below the top of the armpit and must be gathered in the centre of the back of the head. Nylons must be plain patterned and skin-toned.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina makes third drug bust in two weeks

In another aim to modernize the dress code, women will have a few more options when it comes to shoes, as heel height was amended to allow flats and all heights up to 5 centimetres — but ballerina slipper-style shoes are still not permitted.


