Woody Maguire making a run for Kimberley Council

Woody Maguire is running for Kimberley Council. Photo submitted.

Woody Maguire is running for Kimberley Council. Photo submitted.

Woody Maguire has not run for municipal office before but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know how municipalities operate. Maguire is an engineer and spent eight years employed by the City of Kimberley before starting his own business. This, he says, has given him a wealth of experience managing municipal infrastructure projects.

He envisions a community with a vibrant culture and a healthy lifestyle. As a councillor he would listen to and consider the merit of differing perspectives and make informed decisions that best serve the larger community.

“My aim is to keep taxes low while still maintaining the level of service our community has come to expect,” he said. “The looming Waste Water Treatment Plant replacement is top of mind as well as issues around affordable housing, wildfire mitigation, facility maintenance, recreational opportunities and downtown revitalization. I will remain open and take a non-partisan, fact-based approach to these and other issues facing council.”

In addition to his municipal experience, Maguire has over a decade of experience sitting on non-profit boards and is currently the president of Wildsight Kimberley and Cranbrook.

Given that he is self-employed, he says he has the time, passion and experience to serve Kimberley’s citizens as a responsible and effective councillor.

“I care deeply for this community and would be honoured by the opportunity to serve you on the Kimberley City Council for the next four years,” he said.

To see profiles of all the candidates go to Elections 2022 at kimberleybulletin.com.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Election 2022

Previous story
Metro Vancouver gas prices hit near-record high at $2.339 per litre
Next story
Kootenay Culture: Art Gallery Kimberley puts out call to artists for February exhibition

Just Posted

Art Gallery Kimberley, located at The Laundromat in the Platzl, has put out a call for artists to submit up to three pieces for their upcoming exhibit celebrating Kootenay Culture. Frida Viklund photo, courtesy of www.artgallerykimberley.com
Kootenay Culture: Art Gallery Kimberley puts out call to artists for February exhibition

Woody Maguire is running for Kimberley Council. Photo submitted.
Woody Maguire making a run for Kimberley Council

Marysville Elementary. Bulletin file
City applying for grant for sidewalk along-side Marysville Elementary

The Kimberley Health Centre. Bulletin file
Kimberley votes to allow tax exemption status for Kimberley Health Centre spaces