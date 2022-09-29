Woody Maguire making a run for Kimberley Council

Woody Maguire has not run for municipal office before but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know how municipalities operate. Maguire is an engineer and spent eight years employed by the City of Kimberley before starting his own business. This, he says, has given him a wealth of experience managing municipal infrastructure projects.

He envisions a community with a vibrant culture and a healthy lifestyle. As a councillor he would listen to and consider the merit of differing perspectives and make informed decisions that best serve the larger community.

“My aim is to keep taxes low while still maintaining the level of service our community has come to expect,” he said. “The looming Waste Water Treatment Plant replacement is top of mind as well as issues around affordable housing, wildfire mitigation, facility maintenance, recreational opportunities and downtown revitalization. I will remain open and take a non-partisan, fact-based approach to these and other issues facing council.”

In addition to his municipal experience, Maguire has over a decade of experience sitting on non-profit boards and is currently the president of Wildsight Kimberley and Cranbrook.

Given that he is self-employed, he says he has the time, passion and experience to serve Kimberley’s citizens as a responsible and effective councillor.

“I care deeply for this community and would be honoured by the opportunity to serve you on the Kimberley City Council for the next four years,” he said.

