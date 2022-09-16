Wikimedia Commons file

Wikimedia Commons file

WorkSafeBC fines GFL Environmental over $700,000 for infraction on Kimberley job site

WorkSafeBC has issued a $710,488 fine against GFL Environmental Inc. after a worker at a Kimberley job site was found not wearing personal protective equipment.

WorkSafeBC says this is the maximum administrative penalty amount that can be imposed for 2022, and is the highest administrative penalty ever imposed by WorkSafeBC.

The fine was issued August 2, 2022 for failure to provide workers with personal protective equipment when conducting asbestos abatement work.

According to the WorkSafeBC report they inspected the site of a fire damaged commercial building in Kimberley assumed to be cross-contaminated with asbestos-containing materials (ACM).

“This firm was hired to provide demolition services and debris removal,” the report says. “WorkSafeBC inspected the site after the building had been demolished and observed one of the firm’s workers inside the containment area, loading debris into disposal bins with an excavator.”

The ruling says the worker was not wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect against exposure to ACMs and exited the excavator, still within the containment area, without PPE.

“The firm failed to ensure the worker within the designated work area wore appropriate protective clothing, and that its workers at risk of exposure to asbestos were instructed in the use of PPE and work procedures to be followed. The firm failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. These were all high-risk violations.”

Asbestos is the number one cause of occupational disease in B.C.

GFL Environmental Inc. is a waste management company with headquarters in Toronto, Canada. GFL operates in all provinces in Canada, and currently employs more than 8,850 people.

Previous story
Kimberley Council approves third reading on zoning amendments
Next story
Jason McBain seeks second council term

Just Posted

Jason McBain will be running for a second term on Council. Bulletin file
Jason McBain seeks second council term

Jane Walter is seeking a fourth term as RDEK Area E Director. Bulletin file
Jane Walter is seeking a fourth term as RDEK Area E Director

Cindy Postnikoff at a ceremony at the park last Saturday. You can see the plaque on the boulder behind the Canadian flag. Bulletin file
CUPE makes major donation to Military Ames in Kimberley

Kimberley City Hall will be closed on Monday, September 19. Bulletin file
City of Kimberley announces day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday