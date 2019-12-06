Photo of the McKelvey Creek landfill in Trail, Dec. 6. (Sheri Regnier photo)

WorkSafeBC investigating serious incident at Kootenay Boundary landfill

Medical incident shut down the McKelvey Creek landfill Friday morning

A serious workplace incident at the McKelvey Creek Landfill sent one person to the hospital on Friday.

The landfill, which is operated by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB), was temporarily closed to the public in the morning due to this medical event.

“The landfill has now reopened, after WorksafeBC concluded an investigation on site, and the RCMP attended the site,” spokesperson Frances Maika told the Trail Times.

“These two steps were required because it was a serious medical incident.”

There are no details yet being released on what actually happened, and the medical status of the person is still unknown.

First responders from the regional fire department, ambulance, and Trail RCMP attended the scene.

RDKB staff were at the road entrance to the landfill to redirect traffic but commercial traffic still had access to the site.

“Regional District of Kootenay Boundary staff are participating in that investigation,” Maika said.

“And supporting any staff who may have been affected by the incident.”


