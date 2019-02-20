Workshop will assist farmers and ranchers with wildfire preparedness

The Farm and Ranch Wildfire Preparedness Workshop is planned for February 26, 2019 at St. Eugene Resort.

As the past few summers have proven, wildfires are a huge concern in this area. And when a fire suddenly threatens your property, what do you do?

Next week, on Tuesday, February 26, there will be an all-day workshop at the St. Eugene Resort, geared specifically to ranchers and rural property owners.

The Farm and Ranch Wildfire preparedness Workshop is presented by The Climate Change Adaptation Program.

This free workshop runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with food and refreshments provided. Farmers, ranchers and rural property owners will learn local wildfire behaviour, threat and history, as well as how to apply lessons learned for structural protection.

You will learn to develop customized wildfire preparedness plans for your operations that outline what needs to happen before, during and after a fire. This is also an opportunity to connect with local government representatives responsible for wildfire and emergency planning, as well as local wildfire and emergency response personnel.

Pre-registration is required, and you are asked to sign up as soon as possible as space is limited and filling up quickly. You can register at bcwildfirepreparedness.eventbrite.com

If possible, please register by February 25.

Funding for this project has been provided in part by the governments of Canada and British Columbia under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal-provincial-territorial initiative. The Climate Change Adaptation Program is delivered by the BC Agriculture & Food Climate Action Initiative.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

