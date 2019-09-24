Members of the Kimberley community are pictured taking part in World Clean Up Day on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (JCI Kootenay file)

World Clean Up Day in Kimberley

Members of the community participated in World Clean Up Day with JCI Kootenay

World Clean Up Day took place on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Over 30 volunteers participated in Kimberley to clean up the City, with the help of JCI Kootenay who organized events in both Kimberley and Cranbrook.

The goal of the event is to bring together communities from around the world in one single, coordinated act of environmental reclamation.

READ MORE: Volunteers needed for World Clean Up Day in Kimberley, Cranbrook

World Clean Up Day is held in 157 countries and aims to combat solid waste and marine debris. In 2018, there was 17.8 million volunteer participants and an estimated 82,280 tons of waste collected around the world. Numbers from the 2019 clean up are still being tallied.

 

Members of the Kimberley community are pictured taking part in World Clean Up Day on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (JCI Kootenay file)

