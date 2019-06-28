UPDATE: One Grizzly euthanized; one wounded, unaccounted for at Fernie Alpine Resort

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

According to a release by RCMP, conservation officers attempted to euthanize two bears that were trying to gain entry into at least two homes on the Ski Hill while the residents were inside.

The bears appeared to be starving.

“Conservation Officers and RCMP were forced to euthanize the bears however one is unaccounted for and believed injured with a gun shot wound,” said RCMP Corporal R. Wright in a release.

“Conservation is continuing its efforts to locate the bear. Should any member of the public locate the bear which is believed to be in the area of the Fernie ski resort; do not approach and call 911.”

10:30 a.m.

Residents in the Highline Drive area of Fernie Alpine Resort are being told to stay in their homes as RCMP and conservation officers deal with a wounded Grizzly Bear.

“Elk Valley RCMP and conservation officers are currently dealing with a wounded Grizzly Bear in the Highline Drive area of the Fernie Ski Resort,” as per a release by RCMP at 11:00 a.m., Friday morning.

“Police and Conservation are requesting that residents of the area stay in their homes and the general public avoid the area until which time the bear is located.”

This story will be updated as more information comes available.