You can’t talk gas prices without talking taxes: MLA Clovechok

A report released from the B.C. Utilities Commission found an unexplained 13-cent difference in the wholesale price of gas between Metro Vancouver and the Pacific Northwest.

The commission was ordered by Premier John Horgan to determine why gas prices are higher in the province than in other jurisdictions.

Wholesale fuel is provided by four companies that provide 90 per cent of the gas and while the commission did not find any collusion, it noted that the market is an oligopoly.

The report also noted that if B.C. had to replace refined fuel currently supplied by the Trans Mountain pipeline, there would be inadequate infrastructure to transport and distribute fuel from any market other than Alberta.

However, Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says that the report is hard to take too seriously when there were certain things, like taxation, that the commission was instructed not to consider.

“I have to be honest that above all things I believe the findings are a clear demonstration that John Horgan refuses to take responsibility for the mayhem his economic policies are causing. He has not in any way offered an explanation as to why our current gas reality is what it is and frankly British Columbians deserve the full picture when it comes to understanding why they are paying the highest gas prices in North America.

“My offices are receiving calls from constituents who are furious and they should be, given the fact that John Horgan rigged the review and handcuffed the BCUC.

“The review heard conclusive evidence from several respondents that taxes play a large role in the cost of gas in B.C., yet NDP taxation and other policies were off-limits to the commission, even though government plays a pivotal role in the price of gas, including opposing new pipelines to carry fuel. So instead of seeing action, British Columbians are faced with continuing to pay the highest gas prices in the country.

“Horgan needs to get off his hands and be a leader that takes responsibility and stop blaming others; the panel was clear there is no collusion and John Horgan knows he has the ability to reduce the price burden he has imposed upon us all if he wanted to but it would appear that he doesn’t.

“We are hearing from people across the riding how unfair this is compared to other provinces and they are sick and tired of it. For my constituents, who for the most part do not have access to public transit and drive long distances to many things, Horgan must immediately provide gas tax relief!

“As far as Vancouver gas prices go, if Horgan would temporarily suspend their provincial gas taxes they could save Vancouver drivers around $5 on an average tank of gas.”

“John Horgan and his government continue to tell everyone they have made life more affordable and that is just not true at least according to the people that I speak to in in our riding every day.”

The BCUC report suggested exploring price regulation as a next step, similar to what currently exists in the Maritime provinces and Quebec. Other recommendations for examination include opening up terminal infrastructure and ensuring more transportation and distribution infrastructure for refined flow.

There are two refineries in B.C. that account for approximately 30 per cent of all refined fuel in the province, while the restis imported.

The inquiry included submissions from companies such as Super Save Group, Parkland Fuel Corporation, Husky Energy,Shell Canada Limited, Suncor Energy, National Energy Board, Imperial Oil Limited and more.

Gas in Cranbrook and Kimberley is currently priced at $1.24/L, while Fernie is up slightly at $1.29/L.

With a file by Trevor Crawley

Previous story
‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site
Next story
VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Just Posted

You can’t talk gas prices without talking taxes: MLA Clovechok

A report released from the B.C. Utilities Commission found an unexplained 13-cent… Continue reading

City of Kimberley recognized for climate action commitment

The City of Kimberley signed onto the Climate Action Charter several years… Continue reading

Know it All: Summer is over and fall fun begins

More from Cranbrook Arts In September Cranbrook Arts presents a Felted Vessel… Continue reading

Kimberley Underground Mining Railway Community Appreciation Weekend Sep 7-8th

“Kimberley’s Underground Mining Railroad” will again have a Community Appreciation Weekend, operating… Continue reading

Dynamiters prepare for season after main camp

roster is now down to 23 skaters and three goalies

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

British Columbia’s Great Highway turns 70

Today, the real wealth of the Crowsnest Highway encompasses more than mining, energy and forestry.

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

Most Read